Our SOOTHE RELIEF ROLLER is our most concentrated and essential oil forward topical. Its cooling essential oil blend includes Eucalyptus, Ravintsara, and Peppermint. This power-trio of organic essential oils has fierce penetrating power due to its high concentration of terpenes (over 35% total!) that help to deliver CBD directly through the skin. Our SOOTHE Relief Blend Roll-On provides almost immediate relief from occasional discomfort and stress. Its soothing scent and cooling sensation help to alleviate anxiety and associated chest tightness, as well as headaches and migraines.



Did you know? The essential oil blend we use includes Ravintsara and Eucalyptus, two oils rich in the terpene Eucalyptol or 1,8 Cineole. This compound has been found to be a powerful skin penetration enhancer, so we use it to help CBD permeate the skin and reach the necessary receptors and ion channels implicated in pain relief and cooling sensation.



10 mL (0.33 fl oz) | 500+ mg CBD | THC free



SUGGESTED USE:

Apply to areas of discomfort such as joints, muscles, or pulse points. Massage into the skin and apply heavy friction to fully activate the essential oils. To reduce anxiety, apply oil underneath the nose and inhale deeply. May also be applied to the chest to alleviate allergies, cold symptoms, or chest tightness associated with anxiety. This product will also stop the itching and burning sensation from bug bites. Keep away from eyes and open wounds.



INGREDIENTS:

Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) oil*, Eucalyptus radiata (Eucalyptus) essential oil*, Cinnamomum camphora (Ravintsara) essential oil*, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) essential oil*, Cannabis sativa (broad spectrum CBD oil) derived from hemp. [*indicates organic ingredient].