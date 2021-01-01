About this product

Rolled with CBD rich herb and infused with THC potent full-spectrum resin expertly extracted by Chemistry. After months of hearing requests from budtenders, we launched out of this world High CBD Joints that leave your mind and body completely satisfied. Being Space Coyotes, we didn’t want to make a CBD product without a healthy helping of THC. We believe CBD and THC go hand in hand for the optimal stoner experience. Rich terpenes and high in limonene, this high CBD herb combined with THC rich resin will leave you happy, buzzed, and jellified.