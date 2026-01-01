About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Apple, Pastry, Spiced
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Apple Fritter brings a smooth, flavorful experience to every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this hybrid cart delivers the perfect balance of sweet, baked-apple notes with a subtle hint of spice. Expect a rich, consistent flavor profile and a clean, satisfying hit every time. Premium taste, dependable performance — that’s the Sparq standard.
Flavors: Sweet, Apple, Pastry, Spiced
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Apple Fritter brings a smooth, flavorful experience to every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this hybrid cart delivers the perfect balance of sweet, baked-apple notes with a subtle hint of spice. Expect a rich, consistent flavor profile and a clean, satisfying hit every time. Premium taste, dependable performance — that’s the Sparq standard.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Apple, Pastry, Spiced
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Apple Fritter brings a smooth, flavorful experience to every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this hybrid cart delivers the perfect balance of sweet, baked-apple notes with a subtle hint of spice. Expect a rich, consistent flavor profile and a clean, satisfying hit every time. Premium taste, dependable performance — that’s the Sparq standard.
Flavors: Sweet, Apple, Pastry, Spiced
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Apple Fritter brings a smooth, flavorful experience to every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this hybrid cart delivers the perfect balance of sweet, baked-apple notes with a subtle hint of spice. Expect a rich, consistent flavor profile and a clean, satisfying hit every time. Premium taste, dependable performance — that’s the Sparq standard.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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