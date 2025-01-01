About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Calm
Flavors: Apple, Sweet, Pastry, Vanilla
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Mood Boost, Stress Relief
Apple Fritter is a tasty hybrid disposable that blends sweet apple pastry flavors with a smooth, creamy finish. Known for its balanced effects, this strain brings deep relaxation while keeping your mood light and happy. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or sharing with friends, Apple Fritter delivers Sparq’s signature quality and flavor in a convenient disposable vape.
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
