About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Creative, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Banana, Tropical, Creamy
Best For: Evening Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Stress Relief
Banana Kush is a smooth and flavorful hybrid cart that perfectly blends tropical sweetness with a creamy banana finish. Crafted with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent hits and rich flavor every time. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or sparking creativity with friends, Banana Kush offers a balanced experience you can count on — the true Sparq standard.
Flavors: Sweet, Banana, Tropical, Creamy
Best For: Evening Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Stress Relief
Banana Kush is a smooth and flavorful hybrid cart that perfectly blends tropical sweetness with a creamy banana finish. Crafted with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent hits and rich flavor every time. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or sparking creativity with friends, Banana Kush offers a balanced experience you can count on — the true Sparq standard.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Creative, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Banana, Tropical, Creamy
Best For: Evening Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Stress Relief
Banana Kush is a smooth and flavorful hybrid cart that perfectly blends tropical sweetness with a creamy banana finish. Crafted with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent hits and rich flavor every time. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or sparking creativity with friends, Banana Kush offers a balanced experience you can count on — the true Sparq standard.
Flavors: Sweet, Banana, Tropical, Creamy
Best For: Evening Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Stress Relief
Banana Kush is a smooth and flavorful hybrid cart that perfectly blends tropical sweetness with a creamy banana finish. Crafted with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent hits and rich flavor every time. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or sparking creativity with friends, Banana Kush offers a balanced experience you can count on — the true Sparq standard.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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