About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Energetic, Focused
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its bright, uplifting effects and burst of creative energy. Featuring reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this cart delivers smooth, consistent hits with every pull. With sweet berry notes and a hint of herbal earthiness, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime sessions when you need focus, inspiration, and good vibes — all backed by the Sparq promise of premium quality.
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its bright, uplifting effects and burst of creative energy. Featuring reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this cart delivers smooth, consistent hits with every pull. With sweet berry notes and a hint of herbal earthiness, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime sessions when you need focus, inspiration, and good vibes — all backed by the Sparq promise of premium quality.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Energetic, Focused
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its bright, uplifting effects and burst of creative energy. Featuring reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this cart delivers smooth, consistent hits with every pull. With sweet berry notes and a hint of herbal earthiness, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime sessions when you need focus, inspiration, and good vibes — all backed by the Sparq promise of premium quality.
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its bright, uplifting effects and burst of creative energy. Featuring reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this cart delivers smooth, consistent hits with every pull. With sweet berry notes and a hint of herbal earthiness, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime sessions when you need focus, inspiration, and good vibes — all backed by the Sparq promise of premium quality.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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