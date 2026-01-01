About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Relaxed, Happy
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Socializing, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a legendary sativa disposable that balances uplifting cerebral effects with a smooth, relaxing body buzz. With sweet berry flavors and subtle herbal notes, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, sparking creativity, or keeping your vibe upbeat and mellow. Consistently smooth and flavorful, Blue Dream embodies the Sparq standard of quality.
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Socializing, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a legendary sativa disposable that balances uplifting cerebral effects with a smooth, relaxing body buzz. With sweet berry flavors and subtle herbal notes, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, sparking creativity, or keeping your vibe upbeat and mellow. Consistently smooth and flavorful, Blue Dream embodies the Sparq standard of quality.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Relaxed, Happy
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Socializing, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a legendary sativa disposable that balances uplifting cerebral effects with a smooth, relaxing body buzz. With sweet berry flavors and subtle herbal notes, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, sparking creativity, or keeping your vibe upbeat and mellow. Consistently smooth and flavorful, Blue Dream embodies the Sparq standard of quality.
Flavors: Berry, Sweet, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Socializing, Mood Boost
Blue Dream is a legendary sativa disposable that balances uplifting cerebral effects with a smooth, relaxing body buzz. With sweet berry flavors and subtle herbal notes, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, sparking creativity, or keeping your vibe upbeat and mellow. Consistently smooth and flavorful, Blue Dream embodies the Sparq standard of quality.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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