Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Creative, Talkative
Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Candy-Like, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity, Mood Boost
Candyland is a vibrant sativa cart that delivers a bright, energetic high perfect for daytime adventures and social vibes. Crafted with reliable hardware and well-sourced, high-quality terpenes, it offers smooth, flavorful hits bursting with sweet, candy-like notes and a subtle herbal finish. Ideal for sparking creativity, boosting your mood, or keeping conversations flowing, Candyland brings a fun, flavorful twist to your session — the Sparq way.
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
