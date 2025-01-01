About this product
Effects: Energized, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative
Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Candy, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Candyland is a vibrant sativa disposable packed with sweet, fruity flavors that live up to its name. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain is perfect for daytime use, sparking creativity, or keeping the vibes fun and social. Candyland delivers a flavorful and reliable session every time with Sparq quality you can trust.
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
