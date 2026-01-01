About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Mood Boost
Crème Brûlée is a luxuriously smooth hybrid cart that blends rich, creamy vanilla and caramel notes for a dessert-like experience. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent, flavorful hits every time. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or finding your calm, Crème Brûlée offers a premium, sweet escape — all at a price that keeps indulgence within reach.
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Mood Boost
Crème Brûlée is a luxuriously smooth hybrid cart that blends rich, creamy vanilla and caramel notes for a dessert-like experience. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent, flavorful hits every time. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or finding your calm, Crème Brûlée offers a premium, sweet escape — all at a price that keeps indulgence within reach.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Mood Boost
Crème Brûlée is a luxuriously smooth hybrid cart that blends rich, creamy vanilla and caramel notes for a dessert-like experience. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent, flavorful hits every time. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or finding your calm, Crème Brûlée offers a premium, sweet escape — all at a price that keeps indulgence within reach.
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Mood Boost
Crème Brûlée is a luxuriously smooth hybrid cart that blends rich, creamy vanilla and caramel notes for a dessert-like experience. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers consistent, flavorful hits every time. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or finding your calm, Crème Brûlée offers a premium, sweet escape — all at a price that keeps indulgence within reach.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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