About this product
Effects: Balanced, Uplifted, Calm, Happy
Flavors: Sweet Cherry, Earthy, Smooth, True-to-Plant
Best For: Anytime Use, Creative Focus, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Frosted Cherry is a hybrid cart crafted from strain-specific terpenes derived directly from our own Frosted Cherry flower and distillate extracted from the plants we grew. The result is a clean, flavorful, true-to-strain experience with a bright cherry sweetness and subtle earthy depth. Perfect for boosting your mood, easing into a calm headspace, or adding a little creative lift to your day, Frosted Cherry represents the Sparq dedication to quality, authenticity, and craft.
Flavors: Sweet Cherry, Earthy, Smooth, True-to-Plant
Best For: Anytime Use, Creative Focus, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Frosted Cherry is a hybrid cart crafted from strain-specific terpenes derived directly from our own Frosted Cherry flower and distillate extracted from the plants we grew. The result is a clean, flavorful, true-to-strain experience with a bright cherry sweetness and subtle earthy depth. Perfect for boosting your mood, easing into a calm headspace, or adding a little creative lift to your day, Frosted Cherry represents the Sparq dedication to quality, authenticity, and craft.
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About this product
Effects: Balanced, Uplifted, Calm, Happy
Flavors: Sweet Cherry, Earthy, Smooth, True-to-Plant
Best For: Anytime Use, Creative Focus, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Frosted Cherry is a hybrid cart crafted from strain-specific terpenes derived directly from our own Frosted Cherry flower and distillate extracted from the plants we grew. The result is a clean, flavorful, true-to-strain experience with a bright cherry sweetness and subtle earthy depth. Perfect for boosting your mood, easing into a calm headspace, or adding a little creative lift to your day, Frosted Cherry represents the Sparq dedication to quality, authenticity, and craft.
Flavors: Sweet Cherry, Earthy, Smooth, True-to-Plant
Best For: Anytime Use, Creative Focus, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Frosted Cherry is a hybrid cart crafted from strain-specific terpenes derived directly from our own Frosted Cherry flower and distillate extracted from the plants we grew. The result is a clean, flavorful, true-to-strain experience with a bright cherry sweetness and subtle earthy depth. Perfect for boosting your mood, easing into a calm headspace, or adding a little creative lift to your day, Frosted Cherry represents the Sparq dedication to quality, authenticity, and craft.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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