About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Calm
Flavors: Earthy, Pine, Diesel, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, is a classic hybrid cart known for its powerful, full-body effects and heavy-hitting relaxation. With earthy pine and diesel flavors, this strain offers a smooth, flavorful pull that melts away stress while lifting your mood. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm, GG4 delivers the balanced, reliable experience you expect from Sparq.
Flavors: Earthy, Pine, Diesel, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, is a classic hybrid cart known for its powerful, full-body effects and heavy-hitting relaxation. With earthy pine and diesel flavors, this strain offers a smooth, flavorful pull that melts away stress while lifting your mood. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm, GG4 delivers the balanced, reliable experience you expect from Sparq.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Calm
Flavors: Earthy, Pine, Diesel, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, is a classic hybrid cart known for its powerful, full-body effects and heavy-hitting relaxation. With earthy pine and diesel flavors, this strain offers a smooth, flavorful pull that melts away stress while lifting your mood. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm, GG4 delivers the balanced, reliable experience you expect from Sparq.
Flavors: Earthy, Pine, Diesel, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, is a classic hybrid cart known for its powerful, full-body effects and heavy-hitting relaxation. With earthy pine and diesel flavors, this strain offers a smooth, flavorful pull that melts away stress while lifting your mood. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding your calm, GG4 delivers the balanced, reliable experience you expect from Sparq.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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