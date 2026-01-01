About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Focused, Talkative
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its sharp, energizing effects that keep you focused and motivated. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits packed with bright citrus and tropical notes. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or lively social settings, Green Crack delivers the burst of energy and flavor you need — all with Sparq’s premium quality and care.
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its sharp, energizing effects that keep you focused and motivated. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits packed with bright citrus and tropical notes. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or lively social settings, Green Crack delivers the burst of energy and flavor you need — all with Sparq’s premium quality and care.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Focused, Talkative
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its sharp, energizing effects that keep you focused and motivated. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits packed with bright citrus and tropical notes. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or lively social settings, Green Crack delivers the burst of energy and flavor you need — all with Sparq’s premium quality and care.
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a classic sativa cart celebrated for its sharp, energizing effects that keep you focused and motivated. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits packed with bright citrus and tropical notes. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or lively social settings, Green Crack delivers the burst of energy and flavor you need — all with Sparq’s premium quality and care.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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