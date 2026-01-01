About this product
Effects: Energized, Uplifted, Focused, Creative
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Productivity, Creativity, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a powerhouse sativa disposable designed to keep you energized and focused. With bright citrus and tropical flavors, this strain is perfect for powering through busy days, sparking creativity, or staying sharp and upbeat. Green Crack delivers a smooth, flavorful hit every time with Sparq’s dependable quality.
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Productivity, Creativity, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a powerhouse sativa disposable designed to keep you energized and focused. With bright citrus and tropical flavors, this strain is perfect for powering through busy days, sparking creativity, or staying sharp and upbeat. Green Crack delivers a smooth, flavorful hit every time with Sparq’s dependable quality.
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About this product
Effects: Energized, Uplifted, Focused, Creative
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Productivity, Creativity, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a powerhouse sativa disposable designed to keep you energized and focused. With bright citrus and tropical flavors, this strain is perfect for powering through busy days, sparking creativity, or staying sharp and upbeat. Green Crack delivers a smooth, flavorful hit every time with Sparq’s dependable quality.
Flavors: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Productivity, Creativity, Mood Boost
Green Crack is a powerhouse sativa disposable designed to keep you energized and focused. With bright citrus and tropical flavors, this strain is perfect for powering through busy days, sparking creativity, or staying sharp and upbeat. Green Crack delivers a smooth, flavorful hit every time with Sparq’s dependable quality.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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