About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Dessert
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Ice Cream Cake is a smooth, dessert-inspired indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every hit. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers creamy, sweet vanilla notes that melt together in a rich, indulgent flavor. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night, Ice Cream Cake embodies the Sparq promise of premium quality and enjoyable, consistent hits.
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Dessert
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Ice Cream Cake is a smooth, dessert-inspired indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every hit. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers creamy, sweet vanilla notes that melt together in a rich, indulgent flavor. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night, Ice Cream Cake embodies the Sparq promise of premium quality and enjoyable, consistent hits.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Dessert
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Ice Cream Cake is a smooth, dessert-inspired indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every hit. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers creamy, sweet vanilla notes that melt together in a rich, indulgent flavor. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night, Ice Cream Cake embodies the Sparq promise of premium quality and enjoyable, consistent hits.
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Dessert
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Ice Cream Cake is a smooth, dessert-inspired indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every hit. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers creamy, sweet vanilla notes that melt together in a rich, indulgent flavor. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night, Ice Cream Cake embodies the Sparq promise of premium quality and enjoyable, consistent hits.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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