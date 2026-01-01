About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Relaxed, Happy
Flavors: Tropical, Citrus, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Mai Tai is a flavorful hybrid cart that brings tropical vibes with every pull. Bursting with sweet citrus and fruity notes, this strain delivers a smooth, balanced high that uplifts your mood while keeping you relaxed and grounded. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or hanging out with friends, Mai Tai offers a refreshing experience that embodies the Sparq commitment to quality and consistency.
Flavors: Tropical, Citrus, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Mai Tai is a flavorful hybrid cart that brings tropical vibes with every pull. Bursting with sweet citrus and fruity notes, this strain delivers a smooth, balanced high that uplifts your mood while keeping you relaxed and grounded. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or hanging out with friends, Mai Tai offers a refreshing experience that embodies the Sparq commitment to quality and consistency.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Relaxed, Happy
Flavors: Tropical, Citrus, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Mai Tai is a flavorful hybrid cart that brings tropical vibes with every pull. Bursting with sweet citrus and fruity notes, this strain delivers a smooth, balanced high that uplifts your mood while keeping you relaxed and grounded. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or hanging out with friends, Mai Tai offers a refreshing experience that embodies the Sparq commitment to quality and consistency.
Flavors: Tropical, Citrus, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Mai Tai is a flavorful hybrid cart that brings tropical vibes with every pull. Bursting with sweet citrus and fruity notes, this strain delivers a smooth, balanced high that uplifts your mood while keeping you relaxed and grounded. Perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or hanging out with friends, Mai Tai offers a refreshing experience that embodies the Sparq commitment to quality and consistency.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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