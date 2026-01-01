About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm, Happy
Flavors: Earthy, Herbal, Unique, Smooth
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Moondawg OG is a one-of-a-kind indica cart crafted for those who appreciate unique flavor and deep relaxation. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits with a distinct earthy and herbal taste all its own. Perfect for evening unwinding, easing stress, or setting the mood for a restful night, Moondawg OG showcases the Sparq commitment to quality, flavor, and care.
Flavors: Earthy, Herbal, Unique, Smooth
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Moondawg OG is a one-of-a-kind indica cart crafted for those who appreciate unique flavor and deep relaxation. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits with a distinct earthy and herbal taste all its own. Perfect for evening unwinding, easing stress, or setting the mood for a restful night, Moondawg OG showcases the Sparq commitment to quality, flavor, and care.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm, Happy
Flavors: Earthy, Herbal, Unique, Smooth
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Moondawg OG is a one-of-a-kind indica cart crafted for those who appreciate unique flavor and deep relaxation. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits with a distinct earthy and herbal taste all its own. Perfect for evening unwinding, easing stress, or setting the mood for a restful night, Moondawg OG showcases the Sparq commitment to quality, flavor, and care.
Flavors: Earthy, Herbal, Unique, Smooth
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Moondawg OG is a one-of-a-kind indica cart crafted for those who appreciate unique flavor and deep relaxation. Made with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits with a distinct earthy and herbal taste all its own. Perfect for evening unwinding, easing stress, or setting the mood for a restful night, Moondawg OG showcases the Sparq commitment to quality, flavor, and care.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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