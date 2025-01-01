About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Energized, Happy
Flavors: Berry, Grape, Sweet, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Socializing, Mood Boost
Purple Haze is a legendary sativa cart that delivers a burst of energy and creativity with every pull. With sweet berry and grape flavors layered over an earthy base, this strain is perfect for sparking inspiration, boosting your mood, or fueling social sessions. Known for its iconic, uplifting high, Purple Haze brings the reliable quality and smooth experience that defines Sparq.
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
