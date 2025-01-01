Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy, Happy Flavors: Grape, Berry, Sweet, Dessert Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Purple Punch is a rich, dessert-inspired indica cart delivering deep relaxation and euphoric effects with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers sweet grape and berry flavors with a smooth, indulgent finish. Perfect for winding down after a long day, relieving stress, or preparing for a restful night, Purple Punch embodies the Sparq promise of premium quality and consistent enjoyment.
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy, Happy Flavors: Grape, Berry, Sweet, Dessert Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Purple Punch is a rich, dessert-inspired indica cart delivering deep relaxation and euphoric effects with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers sweet grape and berry flavors with a smooth, indulgent finish. Perfect for winding down after a long day, relieving stress, or preparing for a restful night, Purple Punch embodies the Sparq promise of premium quality and consistent enjoyment.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!