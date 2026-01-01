About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Calm
Flavors: Candy, Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Runtz is a popular hybrid disposable packed with candy-sweet, fruity flavors. Known for its mellow, euphoric effects, this strain is perfect for winding down, relieving stress, or enjoying a flavorful session. With Sparq’s commitment to quality, Runtz delivers a consistently smooth and satisfying vape every time.
Flavors: Candy, Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Runtz is a popular hybrid disposable packed with candy-sweet, fruity flavors. Known for its mellow, euphoric effects, this strain is perfect for winding down, relieving stress, or enjoying a flavorful session. With Sparq’s commitment to quality, Runtz delivers a consistently smooth and satisfying vape every time.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Calm
Flavors: Candy, Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Runtz is a popular hybrid disposable packed with candy-sweet, fruity flavors. Known for its mellow, euphoric effects, this strain is perfect for winding down, relieving stress, or enjoying a flavorful session. With Sparq’s commitment to quality, Runtz delivers a consistently smooth and satisfying vape every time.
Flavors: Candy, Sweet, Tropical, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Mood Boost
Runtz is a popular hybrid disposable packed with candy-sweet, fruity flavors. Known for its mellow, euphoric effects, this strain is perfect for winding down, relieving stress, or enjoying a flavorful session. With Sparq’s commitment to quality, Runtz delivers a consistently smooth and satisfying vape every time.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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