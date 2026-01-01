About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Focused, Happy, Energized
Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Mood Boost, Stress Relief
SFV OG, short for San Fernando Valley OG, is a lively sativa cart that delivers an energetic, uplifting experience. With bright citrus and earthy pine flavors, this strain is perfect for sparking creativity, boosting your mood, or powering through the day with a clear and focused mindset. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable, SFV OG embodies Sparq’s commitment to quality with every pull.
Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Mood Boost, Stress Relief
SFV OG, short for San Fernando Valley OG, is a lively sativa cart that delivers an energetic, uplifting experience. With bright citrus and earthy pine flavors, this strain is perfect for sparking creativity, boosting your mood, or powering through the day with a clear and focused mindset. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable, SFV OG embodies Sparq’s commitment to quality with every pull.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Focused, Happy, Energized
Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Mood Boost, Stress Relief
SFV OG, short for San Fernando Valley OG, is a lively sativa cart that delivers an energetic, uplifting experience. With bright citrus and earthy pine flavors, this strain is perfect for sparking creativity, boosting your mood, or powering through the day with a clear and focused mindset. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable, SFV OG embodies Sparq’s commitment to quality with every pull.
Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Herbal
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Mood Boost, Stress Relief
SFV OG, short for San Fernando Valley OG, is a lively sativa cart that delivers an energetic, uplifting experience. With bright citrus and earthy pine flavors, this strain is perfect for sparking creativity, boosting your mood, or powering through the day with a clear and focused mindset. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable, SFV OG embodies Sparq’s commitment to quality with every pull.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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