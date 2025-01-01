Effects: Uplifted, Giggly, Energetic, Euphoric Flavors: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal, Piney Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Mood Boost, Creative Flow
Super Boof is a zingy, sativa-leaning strain with chunky, deep green buds that glisten with silver calyxes, showing off its premium lineage. Known for its uplifting and giggly high, this strain brings a burst of energy and positivity, making it perfect for daytime sessions, social hangouts, or simply brightening your mood. Its lively flavor profile matches its effects, delivering a zesty and invigorating experience from start to finish.
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!