About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Creative, Balanced
Flavors: Cherry, Cream, Citrus, Sweet
Best For: Hunger, Creativity, Stress Relief, Social Settings
Sweet Spot is a perfectly balanced hybrid - a cross between Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gary Payton. It hits the elusive middle ground, delivering the uplifting, creative spark of a sativa alongside the relaxing, full-bodied calm of an indica. Its fresh cherry and creamy notes make every session flavorful and smooth, while its versatile effects suit daytime inspiration or evening relaxation, offering the best of both worlds in one satisfying strain. Have food on hand with this one!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
