About this product
Effects: Energized, Talkative, Uplifted, Focused
Flavors: Tangy, Sour-Sweet, Bright, Citrus-Forward
Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity
Warheads is a lively sativa cart made using strain-specific terpenes sourced from our own Warheads flower and distillate extracted from plants we grew ourselves. Expect a bold, sour-sweet flavor reminiscent of classic Warheads candy, backed by a clean and uplifting cerebral buzz. Ideal for sparking conversation, boosting energy, or fueling creative flow, Warheads showcases the Sparq standard of purity, potency, and true-to-strain flavor.
Flavors: Tangy, Sour-Sweet, Bright, Citrus-Forward
Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity
Warheads is a lively sativa cart made using strain-specific terpenes sourced from our own Warheads flower and distillate extracted from plants we grew ourselves. Expect a bold, sour-sweet flavor reminiscent of classic Warheads candy, backed by a clean and uplifting cerebral buzz. Ideal for sparking conversation, boosting energy, or fueling creative flow, Warheads showcases the Sparq standard of purity, potency, and true-to-strain flavor.
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About this product
Effects: Energized, Talkative, Uplifted, Focused
Flavors: Tangy, Sour-Sweet, Bright, Citrus-Forward
Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity
Warheads is a lively sativa cart made using strain-specific terpenes sourced from our own Warheads flower and distillate extracted from plants we grew ourselves. Expect a bold, sour-sweet flavor reminiscent of classic Warheads candy, backed by a clean and uplifting cerebral buzz. Ideal for sparking conversation, boosting energy, or fueling creative flow, Warheads showcases the Sparq standard of purity, potency, and true-to-strain flavor.
Flavors: Tangy, Sour-Sweet, Bright, Citrus-Forward
Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity
Warheads is a lively sativa cart made using strain-specific terpenes sourced from our own Warheads flower and distillate extracted from plants we grew ourselves. Expect a bold, sour-sweet flavor reminiscent of classic Warheads candy, backed by a clean and uplifting cerebral buzz. Ideal for sparking conversation, boosting energy, or fueling creative flow, Warheads showcases the Sparq standard of purity, potency, and true-to-strain flavor.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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