Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm, Happy
Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Creamy, Earthy
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Relaxation, Unwinding
Wedding Cake is a rich, flavorful hybrid cart known for its smooth, sweet vanilla and creamy notes with a subtle earthy finish. This strain delivers a balanced high that brings deep relaxation while keeping your mood lifted and happy. Perfect for winding down, easing stress, or just enjoying a flavorful session, Wedding Cake reflects Sparq’s dedication to quality and consistency in every pull.
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
