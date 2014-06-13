About this strain
Alien OG
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
738 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!