Mother's Milk
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.
Mother's Milk effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
