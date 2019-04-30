About this strain
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.
Pura Vida effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
13% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!