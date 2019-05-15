About this strain
Queen Mother Goji is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, two descendants of classic landrace strains from Nepal and India. The smell is reminiscent of berries, black cherries, strawberries, and Hawaiian punch while its flavor is fruity with notes of spice. You can expect sedative effects that will leave you melting into the couch as your eyes grow heavy.
Queen Mother Goji effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
13% of people say it helps with ptsd
