Spectrum Gro

The Pathogen Death Wand (PDW)™strip is not a grow light, it is a patented and patent pending highly specialized LED light. Environmentally safe, the PDW strip destroys detrimental microbial pathogens on cannabis and has no negative effect on cannabinoids, terpenes, or potency. ​ The light strips promote healthier grow cycles by rapidly destroying yeast, mold, and bacteria. They are effective at all stages of the growing process, from clone to cure℠ Naturally Eliminates Pathogens How it Works Safe Alternative Pathogen Destruction Technology (PDe³™) uses a specialized light spectrum of energy to eliminate powdery mildew, mold, and bud rot on your plants eliminating the need for sprays and herbicides. ​ PDe³ can support healthier and stronger plant life cycles by promoting the plant's natural photosynthesis, ultimately supplying more energy to the plant. The patented combinations of light wavelengths, coupled with precise delivery of intensity and exposure, provide the best alternative to spraying chemicals by just plugging it in. ​ Safer for the crop and employees, PDW strips eliminate the need for protective equipment and concern for exposure to toxins. The strips have been scientifically proven in the field to grow a cleaner, safer crop without residue.