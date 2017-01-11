About this product
Lemon Haze is a bright strain that can enliven any conversation, spark creativity, or enhance physical activity. Balanced with a light citrus and lemon flavor, this Sativa dominant strain has a typical haze profile related to the terpene "Terpinolene".
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, D-Limonene, and A-Pinene.
Effects: Promotes energy & liveliness, motivates physical activity, enlivens conversations.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.