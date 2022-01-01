An uncompromising obsession with the highest quality ingredients, to deliver delightful experiences blended to suit your lifestyle.



A commitment to crafting outstanding chocolates & fruit chews is at the heart of our company. Since 2014, spot has been a market leader by seeking out the finest ingredients, hiring passionate people & offering delightful experiences to you, our consumers.



Our pioneering spirit has led us to be a company of firsts; we crafted the first legal cannabis infused chocolate in Washington State & the first legal cannabis infused fruit chews. We were also the first brand to incorporate CBD into our products and have always believed in the importance of differentiating by experience.



We’re your friends at spot & as the saying goes, there is nothing better than a friend, UNLESS IT’S A FRIEND WITH CHOCOLATE.