About this product
Spot's small batch fruit chews are crafted with real butter, real sugar & 100% all-natural flavors and colors. We melt, mold and precisely infuse each chew with hand-picked, sun-grown cannabis from organic farmers for a delicious, full-spectrum experience.
A touch of CBD gently polishes the effects of our Sativa variety cannabis for a clear and uplifting high. Enjoy the dream-like qualities of these edibles wherever your adventures take you.
30mg CBD & 100mg THC | 10 pieces | 3mg CBD & 10mg THC per piece
A touch of CBD gently polishes the effects of our Sativa variety cannabis for a clear and uplifting high. Enjoy the dream-like qualities of these edibles wherever your adventures take you.
30mg CBD & 100mg THC | 10 pieces | 3mg CBD & 10mg THC per piece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SPOT
An uncompromising obsession with the highest quality ingredients, to deliver delightful experiences blended to suit your lifestyle.
A commitment to crafting outstanding chocolates & fruit chews is at the heart of our company. Since 2014, spot has been a market leader by seeking out the finest ingredients, hiring passionate people & offering delightful experiences to you, our consumers.
Our pioneering spirit has led us to be a company of firsts; we crafted the first legal cannabis infused chocolate in Washington State & the first legal cannabis infused fruit chews. We were also the first brand to incorporate CBD into our products and have always believed in the importance of differentiating by experience.
We’re your friends at spot & as the saying goes, there is nothing better than a friend, UNLESS IT’S A FRIEND WITH CHOCOLATE.
A commitment to crafting outstanding chocolates & fruit chews is at the heart of our company. Since 2014, spot has been a market leader by seeking out the finest ingredients, hiring passionate people & offering delightful experiences to you, our consumers.
Our pioneering spirit has led us to be a company of firsts; we crafted the first legal cannabis infused chocolate in Washington State & the first legal cannabis infused fruit chews. We were also the first brand to incorporate CBD into our products and have always believed in the importance of differentiating by experience.
We’re your friends at spot & as the saying goes, there is nothing better than a friend, UNLESS IT’S A FRIEND WITH CHOCOLATE.