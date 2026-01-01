About this product
Donkey Butter’s bold diesel aroma and earthy undertones ground your body while soothing your mind. This 5-pack of 0.6g Spyder Legs pre-rolls is a masterpiece of relaxation, infused with live resin and dusted in kief for deep comfort.
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About this product
Donkey Butter’s bold diesel aroma and earthy undertones ground your body while soothing your mind. This 5-pack of 0.6g Spyder Legs pre-rolls is a masterpiece of relaxation, infused with live resin and dusted in kief for deep comfort.
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About this brand
Spyder Legs
Spyder Legs is a premium brand where bold innovation meets meticulous precision. Each pre-roll is crafted with intention and hand-rolled in small batches to deliver maximum potency. Spyder Legs sets a new standard, blending strength and sophistication for those who value products built with care and purpose.
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