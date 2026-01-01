About this product
Bright citrus and fresh pine create an energizing experience with this 1.25g Lemon Haze pre-roll. Infused with live resin and dusted in kief, Spyder Legs is hand-rolled with precision to keep you sharp and focused.
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About this product
Bright citrus and fresh pine create an energizing experience with this 1.25g Lemon Haze pre-roll. Infused with live resin and dusted in kief, Spyder Legs is hand-rolled with precision to keep you sharp and focused.
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About this brand
Spyder Legs
Spyder Legs is a premium brand where bold innovation meets meticulous precision. Each pre-roll is crafted with intention and hand-rolled in small batches to deliver maximum potency. Spyder Legs sets a new standard, blending strength and sophistication for those who value products built with care and purpose.
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