About this product
OG Kush merges classic pine and lemon aromas with balanced effects that ground the body and elevate the mind. Infused with live resin and dusted in kief, this 5-pack of 0.6g Spyder Legs pre-rolls is a premium take on a timeless favorite.
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About this product
OG Kush merges classic pine and lemon aromas with balanced effects that ground the body and elevate the mind. Infused with live resin and dusted in kief, this 5-pack of 0.6g Spyder Legs pre-rolls is a premium take on a timeless favorite.
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About this brand
Spyder Legs
Spyder Legs is a premium brand where bold innovation meets meticulous precision. Each pre-roll is crafted with intention and hand-rolled in small batches to deliver maximum potency. Spyder Legs sets a new standard, blending strength and sophistication for those who value products built with care and purpose.
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