About this product
Sweet berry aroma and a light, skunky kick deliver a euphoric lift that clears the mind and calms the nerves. Strawberry Cough energizes the mood with smooth, cerebral clarity .
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About this product
Sweet berry aroma and a light, skunky kick deliver a euphoric lift that clears the mind and calms the nerves. Strawberry Cough energizes the mood with smooth, cerebral clarity .
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About this brand
Spyder Legs
Spyder Legs is a premium brand where bold innovation meets meticulous precision. Each pre-roll is crafted with intention and hand-rolled in small batches to deliver maximum potency. Spyder Legs sets a new standard, blending strength and sophistication for those who value products built with care and purpose.
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