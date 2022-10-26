Squier’s is now ready-to-drink out of the bottle. No mixing necessary.



A ready-to-drink cannabis beverage made from real fruit, organic raw blue agave, infused with botanicals, all harmoniously blended for a unique cannabis cocktail experience - hangover not included.



Gently sweet, subtly citrusy and floral, our signature Blueberry Lavender Cocktail is reminiscent of your favorite Maine farmstand. Rich in blueberry flavor balanced by French Sapphire lavender and lemongrass, this sessionable ready-to-drink beverage is perfect chilled straight out of the bottle, or poured over ice. Go ahead, raise your pinky. Cheers!



FAST ACTING - GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN - FULL SPECTRUM