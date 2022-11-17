Squier’s is now ready to sip straight out of the bottle. No mixing necessary.



A ready-to-drink cannabis beverage made from real fruit, organic raw blue agave, and infused with botanicals, all harmoniously blended for a unique cocktail experience - hangover not included.



Inspired by your favorite beach-side cocktail, juicy pineapple is balanced with the subtle zest of Peruvian ginger. This sessionable Pineapple Ginger Cocktail, infused with Casco Botanical's strain specific Tropicana Punch leaves you feeling the vacation doesn’t have to end. Enjoy chilled straight out of the bottle, or poured over ice. Pro tip: consume in the sunshine with good company.



ALL NATURAL - FAST ACTING - GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN - FULL SPECTRUM - STRAIN SPECIFIC