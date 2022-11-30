Squier’s is now ready to sip straight out of the bottle. No mixing necessary.



A ready-to-drink cannabis beverage made from real fruit, organic raw blue agave, and infused with botanicals, all harmoniously blended for a unique cocktail experience - hangover not included.



Succulent strawberries are mellowed with delicately tart Egyptian hibiscus in this combo. Our Strawberry Hibiscus Beverage is guaranteed to make you feel like you’re in strawberry fields forever. Pour over ice, or enjoy chilled straight out of the bottle. Let your tastebuds rejoice.



ALL NATURAL - FAST ACTING - GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN - FULL SPECTRUM - STRAIN SPECIFIC