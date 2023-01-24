LOW DOSE 5mg per TBSP

Transport yourself to the tropics with our Pink Pineapple elixir. Our zesty and vibrant blend of tangy pink grapefruit, pineapple and raspberries is the key to achieving summertime bliss in a bottle. Crate a cannabis cocktail with a glass of sparkling water, your preferred dose of elixir and a wedge of your favorite citrus. Best enjoyed poolside or wherever floats your boat. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or get ideas to create your own recipes.



-100% real fruit

-100% organic blue agave

-100% premium solventless hash rosin

-Designed for accurate and precise dosing

-Pocket sized so you can bring anywhere and everywhere



FRUIT CONTENT

1/64 pineapple,1/32 grapefruit, 2 raspberry, ½ lemon



Mix me up, shoot me straight, bake me in some brownies or even pour me over ice cream!