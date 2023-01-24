EXTRA STRENGTH 50mg per TBSP

Our original elixir, made with peak season Maine blueberries and fresh squeezed lemons, creating a delightful mix of sweet and sour. This signature blend is packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, adding to the many health benefits gleaned from our full spectrum cannabis extract. Enjoy over ice mixed into your favorite sparkling or still beverage in the summer sun, or get cozy and sip hot to keep you warm on chilly nights. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs or if you’re feeling creative, invent your own concoction!



-100% real fruit

-100% organic blue agave

-100% premium solventless hash rosin

-Designed for accurate and precise dosing

-Pocket sized so you can bring anywhere and everywhere



Mix me up, shoot me straight, bake me in some brownies or even pour me over ice cream!