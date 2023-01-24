EXTRA STRENGTH 50mg per TBSP

We’ve combined two of our original best selling flavors to bring you this juicy union of fresh mangos and mandarin oranges. The elixir is complex, refreshing and perfect on a warm day.

Mix into your favorite sparkling or still beverage and enjoy over ice or get cozy and sip hot in the winter chill. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or if you’re feeling creative, come up with your own concoction.



-100% real fruit

-100% organic blue agave

-100% premium solventless hash rosin

-Designed for accurate and precise dosing

-Pocket sized so you can bring anywhere and everywhere



Mix me up, shoot me straight, bake me in some brownies or even pour me over ice cream!