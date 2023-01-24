About this product
EXTRA STRENGTH 50mg per TBSP
Transport yourself to the tropics with our Pink Pineapple elixir. Our zesty and vibrant blend of tangy pink grapefruit, pineapple and raspberries is the key to achieving summertime bliss in a bottle. Crate a cannabis cocktail with a glass of sparkling water, your preferred dose of elixir and a wedge of your favorite citrus. Best enjoyed poolside or wherever floats your boat.
-100% real fruit
-100% organic blue agave
-100% premium solventless hash rosin
-Designed for accurate and precise dosing
-Pocket sized so you can bring anywhere and everywhere
Mix me up, shoot me straight, bake me in some brownies or even pour me over ice cream!
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
We believe in using the best ingredients possible. 100% real fruit and premium cannabis—No exceptions. You’ll taste and feel the difference.
State License(s)
CGR29296
AMF1299