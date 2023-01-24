EXTRA STRENGTH 50mg per TBSP

Packed with robust raspberries and freshly squeezed limes this juicy duo makes our signature Raspberry Lime Elixir a top seller. This classic flavor combination is bright and boisterous with an undeniably refreshing finish. Each bottle is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C from real fruit, adding to the numerous health benefits our full spectrum cannabis extract provides. Mix into your favorite sparkling or still beverage and enjoy over ice to beat the heat or enjoy it in a hot beverage like tea, coffee or cocoa.



-100% real fruit

-100% organic blue agave

-100% premium solventless hash rosin

-Designed for accurate and precise dosing

-Pocket sized so you can bring anywhere and everywhere



Mix me up, shoot me straight, bake me in some brownies or even pour me over ice cream!