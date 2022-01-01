About this product
Multi-Serving 50mg per TBSP
Our original elixir, made with peak season Maine blueberries and fresh squeezed lemons, creating a delightful mix of sweet and sour. This signature blend is packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, adding to the many health benefits gleaned from our full spectrum cannabis extract. Enjoy over ice mixed into your favorite sparkling or still beverage in the summer sun, or get cozy and sip hot to keep you warm on chilly nights. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs or if you’re feeling creative, invent your own concoction!
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
75 blueberries, 4 lemons
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
We believe in using the best ingredients possible. 100% real fruit and premium cannabis—No exceptions. You’ll taste and feel the difference.