Multi-Serving 50mg per TBSP

We’ve combined two of our original best selling flavors to bring you this juicy union of fresh mangos and mandarin oranges. The elixir is complex, refreshing and perfect on a warm day.

Mix into your favorite sparkling or still beverage and enjoy over ice or get cozy and sip hot in the winter chill. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or if you’re feeling creative, come up with your own concoction.



Made from 100% real fruit

Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis

Designed for accurate and precise dosing

Made with organic sugarcane

Hard hitting and fast acting



FRUIT CONTENT

Hitter- 1/64 mango, 1/32 orange, 1 lime

Tall boy- 1/8 mango, 1/4 orange, 8 limes