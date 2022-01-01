About this product
Multi-Serving 50mg per TBSP
We’ve combined two of our original best selling flavors to bring you this juicy union of fresh mangos and mandarin oranges. The elixir is complex, refreshing and perfect on a warm day.
Mix into your favorite sparkling or still beverage and enjoy over ice or get cozy and sip hot in the winter chill. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or if you’re feeling creative, come up with your own concoction.
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
Hitter- 1/64 mango, 1/32 orange, 1 lime
Tall boy- 1/8 mango, 1/4 orange, 8 limes
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
We believe in using the best ingredients possible. 100% real fruit and premium cannabis—No exceptions. You’ll taste and feel the difference.