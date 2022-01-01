About this product
Multi-Serving 50mg per TBSP
Packed with robust raspberries and freshly squeezed limes this juicy duo makes our signature Raspberry Lime Elixir a top seller. This classic flavor combination is bright and boisterous with an undeniably refreshing finish. Each bottle is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C from real fruit, adding to the numerous health benefits our full spectrum cannabis extract provides. Mix into your favorite sparkling or still beverage and enjoy over ice to beat the heat or enjoy it in a hot beverage like tea, coffee or cocoa. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or create your own concoction.
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
Hitter- 5 raspberries, 1/2 lime
Tall boy- 40 raspberries, 4 limes
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
We believe in using the best ingredients possible. 100% real fruit and premium cannabis—No exceptions. You’ll taste and feel the difference.