EXTRA STRENGTH 1-Hitter 50mg per Tbsp

Transport yourself to the tropics with our Pink Pineapple elixir. Our zesty and vibrant blend of tangy pink grapefruit, pineapple and raspberries is the key to achieving summertime bliss in a bottle. Crate a cannabis cocktail with a glass of sparkling water, your preferred dose of elixir and a wedge of your favorite citrus. Best enjoyed poolside or wherever floats your boat. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or get ideas to create your own recipes.



Made from 100% real fruit

Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis

Designed for accurate and precise dosing

Made with organic sugarcane

Hard hitting and fast acting



FRUIT CONTENT

Hitter- 1/64 pineapple,1/32 grapefruit, 2 raspberry, ½ lemon

Tall boy- 1/8 pineapple, 1/4 grapefruit, 16 raspberries, 4 lemons

Show more