EXTRA STRENGTH 1-Hitter 50mg perTbsp

Our original drink mixer, made with peak season Maine blueberries and fresh squeezed lemons, creating a delightful mix of sweet and sour. This signature blend is packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, adding to the many health benefits gleaned from our full spectrum cannabis extract. Enjoy over ice mixed into your favorite sparkling or still beverage in the summer sun, or get cozy and sip hot to keep you warm on chilly nights. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs or if you’re feeling creative, invent your own concoction!



Made from 100% real fruit

Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis

Designed for accurate and precise dosing

Made with organic sugarcane

Hard hitting and fast acting



FRUIT CONTENT

9 blueberries, ½ lemon

