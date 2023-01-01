EXTRA STRENGTH 1-Hitter 50mg perTbsp Our original drink mixer, made with peak season Maine blueberries and fresh squeezed lemons, creating a delightful mix of sweet and sour. This signature blend is packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, adding to the many health benefits gleaned from our full spectrum cannabis extract. Enjoy over ice mixed into your favorite sparkling or still beverage in the summer sun, or get cozy and sip hot to keep you warm on chilly nights. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs or if you’re feeling creative, invent your own concoction!
Made from 100% real fruit Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis Designed for accurate and precise dosing Made with organic sugarcane Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT 9 blueberries, ½ lemon
